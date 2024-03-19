Dilmun Leach, member of our Investment Funds & Corporate practice group in Jersey, and part of our Global Fintech team, recently took part in a Funds Europe roundtable discussing how Jersey is pivoting towards greater expertise in tokenisation and digital assets for its private capital client base.

Dilmun joined other industry leaders including from Jersey Finance and CoinShares to discuss how the island is maintaining its competitive edge.

Read Funds Europe's write up of the discussion here.

Learn more about Dilmun and his funds and fintech experience here.

