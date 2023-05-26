In this podcast, Nathalie Andersson, Jersey Finance's Strategy and Research Manager, and Heather-Anne Hubbell, CEO at Phundex Limited, discuss the Environs Venture Fund.

Listen to learn about the Environs Venture Fund and what it could mean for the wellbeing of Jersey's workforce.

