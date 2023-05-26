Jersey:
Fintech Focus: Environs Venture Fund – Wellness In The Workplace (Podcast)
26 May 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast, Nathalie Andersson, Jersey Finance's
Strategy and Research Manager, and Heather-Anne Hubbell, CEO at
Phundex Limited, discuss the Environs Venture Fund.
Listen to learn about the Environs Venture Fund and what it
could mean for the wellbeing of Jersey's workforce.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Jersey
Fintech 2023
Walkers
The fintech market in the Cayman Islands has significantly developed its technology talent pool and its increasingly mature technology industry is developing and strengthening the financial...
Adoption Of MiCAR
CMS Luxembourg
On 20 April 2023, the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on markets in crypto-assets was adopted by the EU Parliament.
Fintech 2023
Walkers
Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 50 years. Thanks to a forward-thinking approach, Jersey is at the forefront of wealth management...