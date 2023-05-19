Jersey:
Webinar With Jersey Finance: Decoding The Digital Landscape For UHNWIs
19 May 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
The digital landscape is constantly adapting and improving, and
we need to ensure that this landscape works for
ultra-high-net-worth-individuals. We recently collaborated with
WealthBriefing on a webinar – Decoding The Digital Landscape
for UHNWIs.
Moderator Stephen Harris, WealthBriefing was joined by Naomi
Rive, Highvern, Heather-Anne Hubbell, Phundex and James Brockhurst,
Forsters delved deeper into this topic discussing the emphasis
digital on digital assets, our reputation as an IFC and touched on
sustainability and ESG.
Webinar With Jersey Finance: Decoding The
WATCH NOW ›
