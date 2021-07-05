An article co-authored by Jersey Group Partner Sam Sturrock and Trainee Solicitor Sophia Moustras has been published on Finextra.

Entitled 'Cryptocurrencies and the offshore world - a difficult marriage?', the piece highlights the impact of the fintech evolution on offshore jurisdictions – particularly the rise of cryptocurrencies – and how they have approached these new challenges from a regulatory and legal framework perspective.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.