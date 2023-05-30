"Connectivity in today's day and age is absolutely vita."

– Rupert McCammon, Managing Director, Capital Africa

Jersey has direct flights to key UK business centres, facilitating fast and frequent travel opportunities to major European and worldwide destinations.

Location and transport links are some of the reasons Jersey's finance industry professionals call Jersey home. Jersey overlaps with both east and west time zones – a clear advantage for an international finance centre.

Transport Links

As an Island, Jersey blends unique local charm with a globally connected international finance centre, a centralised time zone and convenient transport connections to the rest of the world.

Overlaps with both east and west time zones

Facilities to charter private planes at Jersey Airport

1 hour average flight time from the UK

Located 85 miles from England, and 14 miles from France

Regular ferries to and from St Malo in France as well as Portsmouth and Poole in the UK

1,000 berths across three award-winning marinas all of which are close to the town centre of St Helier

A global presence

Jersey service providers work with a number of firms across the globe. Our business development team also represents Jersey in key growth market regions including the UK, Africa, Greater China, the Gulf region and the Americas.

