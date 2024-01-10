Partner Daniel Read, who leads our Jersey Employment Law practice group, has taken part in a two-part podcast mini-series on 'ESG and Employees' with Jersey Finance.

In the first episode, Daniel joined David Postlethwaite (ESG Associate Director at KPMG) and Tom McKenna (Sustainable Finance Lead at Jersey Finance) to discuss how firms are seeking ways to stay competitive to retain and attract top quality people, despite facing challenges including talent shortages, skills gaps and changing workforce demographics.

Listen here

