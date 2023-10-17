Collas Crill, in collaboration with Orchid Development, has planted a native Spanish elm in Cricket Square as part of the Cayman Islands Government's 'plant a tree for the Jubilee' initiative.
Collas Crill Cayman Managing Partner Stephen Leontsinis was joined by Jeremy Superfine, Chief Operations Officer for Orchid Development, and Hannah Reid Ford from the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency at a special tree planting ceremony in Cricket Square on 6 October.
The initiative encourages individuals, schools, constituencies and corporations to plant native and endemic plants with cultural significance as a lasting legacy of the Platinum Jubilee.
An ambitious goal has been set to plant 70 trees per constituency with an additional goal of planting 70 mahogany trees across all three islands.
The initiative will support local biodiversity, enhance community wellbeing, and combat climate change.
The Collas Crill tree will be commemorated on a digital map that works as a record of all the Jubilee tree planting projects across the Cayman Islands.
Stephen Leontsinis said: 'This tree signifies Collas Crill's ongoing commitment to sustainability as part of investment in our environment and Orchid Development's environmental conservation and beautification efforts in the local community.'
