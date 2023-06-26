LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E05

Tune in to this thought-provoking episode in our Appleby Jersey podcast series. Managing Partner James Gaudin, Associate Khanyisile Deliwe and Senior Associate Johanna Murphy discuss the importance of empowering every colleague and valuing their contribution.

EPISODE BACKGROUND

APPLEBY LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E05

How do you create a culture of quality and equality?

In this honest, empowering and insightful conversation they share stories from their personal experiences and talk about the impact it can have when everyone has a voice, is heard and their emotional and physical wellbeing is prioritised.

