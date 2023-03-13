Jersey is considered by many as one of the leading international financial hubs. This reputation has been enhanced by Jersey having a well-respected financial system which is investor friendly.

As a full service top 10 offshore law firm, our Jersey funds team is well placed to advise clients (including fund managers, directors, investors and administrators) on the establishment and the whole lifecycle of funds/holding structures for a variety of asset classes.

Having worked on funds deals totalling more than $100bn, we are well placed to advise clients that are seeking to raise funds in Jersey or to connect with Jersey based funds, managers, directors, investors and administrators.

We have advised on a number of funds of various sizes (or parts of them) in respect of the Jersey regulatory requirements and consents required for circulating offers to Jersey investors or Jersey service providers providing services to non-Jersey funds, including:

$700m venture capital fund

$500m technology fund

$9.25bn infrastructure/healthcare fund

$18bn private equity/technology fund

$7.5bn real estate/distressed assets fund

a new sub-fund forming part of a €1.24bn Irish UCITS corporate umbrella fund

a new sub-fund forming part of a $4bn Irish UCITS corporate umbrella fund

$4bn credit fund

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.