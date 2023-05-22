The JFSC has issued new guidance and FAQs for Private Trust Companies and trustees in relation to the updated scope of the Proceeds of Crime (Jersey) Law 1999.

The new guidance is largely in line with the Guidelines on Interpretation issued by the JFSC in January, but with a few points to note:

- there are a few hints pointing towards PTCs being more likely to be in scope than out;

- a trustee that is a legal person will be considered in scope "unless it is demonstrated to the contrary";

- there are specific factors to take into account when considering whether or not acting as a trustee is being "conducted as a business"; and

- PTCs are unlikely to be treated as "non-professional trustees".

