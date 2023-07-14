Welcome to the latest Taking Stock, our sector-specific newsletter offering fresh perspectives and updates on the private equity market.

After a challenging 12 months, are we finally seeing cautious optimism in the private equity sector? In this update, we examine what's behind this shift in mood and the outlook for the rest of 2023.

Our experts explain the key trends driving private equity funds and deal structuring in Jersey, and we look at the considerations for investment managers using BVI vehicles for private equity opportunities.

Despite a challenging start to 2023, there is a note of cautious optimism in the private equity sector. In this snapshot, senior associate Danny Cole explains what's behind the shift in mood and looks ahead to Q3 and Q4.

The software produced by the start-up allows data scientists and machine learning models to work on sensitive data while enforcing confidentiality constraints and brokering trust between businesses.

The potential uncertainties surrounding the tax treatment of carried interest in onshore jurisdictions, coupled with the need to demonstrate economic substance for fund managers, is driving private equity managers to establish a physical presence in Jersey.

Ogier partners Jonathan Hughes and Emily Haithwaite set out the issues and the solutions that Ogier's combined legal and fiduciary services platform can offer private equity fund managers.

This briefing provides an overview of the core elements of the Corporate Governance SOG, the Corporate Governance Rule and the Internal Controls Rule, in relation to private funds regulated under Cayman's Private Funds Act and mutual funds regulated under Cayman's Mutual Funds Act (together, Regulated Funds).

The inaugural ranking spotlights law firms that have delivered exceptional legal services in the ESG and sustainable investment space. Ogier's legal experts and Sustainable Investment Consulting team support clients, including those in private equity, to navigate the complex regulatory landscape, and help to ensure they can effectively integrate ESG considerations into their decision-making processes.

The first sub-fund, Pacific Waterdrip Digital Asset Fund SP I, is a venture capital investment fund targeting seed and private placement rounds of early-stage blockchain projects. The second sub-fund, Pacific Waterdrip Digital Asset Fund SP II, is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token enhancement fund, targeting native tokens of public chains with PoS as the consensus mechanism.

In this briefing, Ogier group partner Emily Haithwaite, partner James Fox and managing associate Alexandra O'Grady explore the key trends driving private equity funds and deal structuring in Jersey, including tailored structures, retailisation and secondary funds.

BVI entities are frequently the chosen vehicle for investment managers looking to offer investors deal specific private equity, or venture capital investment opportunities outside of their formal private equity/ venture capital fund structures.

This note summarises some of the high level considerations for investment managers considering utilising BVI entities for such purposes.

A listing on a HM Revenue and Customs recognised stock exchange, such as The International Stock (TISE), provides a straightforward, consistent solution for private equity firms looking to benefit from the Quoted Eurobond Exemption.



