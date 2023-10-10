Appleby Jersey lawyers Andrew Weaver, Paul Worsnop and Michael Davies are pleased to have authored an article about why Jersey continues to thrive as a cooperative and transparent jurisdiction for corporate services. It appears in the 15th edition of the prestigious Jersey First for Finance.
The publication provides an insight into the island's impact on the international stage as it continues making a significant contribution to sustainable finance and the integration of environmental, social and governance criteria into business, investment and finance activities, delivering a range of structured solutions for corporates, institutions and high net worth individuals and families around the world.
Read full article on P88-90 here: Jersey ~ First for Finance 2023-2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.