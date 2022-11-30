View our newsletter here.

Welcome to the latest Taking Stock, our sector-specific newsletter offering global perspectives and updates on the private equity market.

As the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) rapidly progresses towards the January 1 2023 deadline, our team in Luxembourg provides an update on key events, regulatory developments and compliance deadlines for market participants. On the subject of increased transparency and the prevention of greenwashing, partners Kate Hodson and Joanne Huckle discuss what approach regulators in the Cayman Islands might take in the development of ESG in the alternative investment industry.

In recent news, a cross-jurisdictional team from Ogier advised Atairos group in a ground-breaking US$580 million take-private of Ocean Outdoor Limited - one of the first ever UK take-privates by way of BVI statutory merger. We also look how another tumultuous year for UK real estate investors is playing out with Korean investors. Plus, we explain the rising popularity of single asset investment funds among private equity and venture capital managers, and celebrate 10 years of Ogier in Luxembourg.

How might the Cayman Islands regulate ESG in the context of investment funds?

How can the Cayman Islands play its part in supporting sustainable business practices as well as combating climate change? In this briefing, partner Joanne Huckle and partner Kate Hodson discuss the challenges.

Ogier advises Atairos in landmark US$580 million take private

Ogier has acted as BVI and Cayman counsel for the Atairos group in a ground-breaking take private of Ocean Outdoor Limited by way of a BVI statutory merger (one of the first ever UK take-privates by way of BVI statutory merger).

SFDR and EU Taxonomy - are you ready for the next steps?

Assisting financial market participants to comply with Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation requirements ahead of 1 January 2023, the date the regulatory technical standards enter into force, our team summarise the key dates and developments of the last six months.

UK real estate investment: the Korean perspective

It has been another tumultuous year for UK real estate investors, with interest rate hikes, three prime ministers, two monarchs and one war in Europe.

Korean based investors have looked on in similar bewilderment to the rest of the market and are trying to take stock while assessing what the coming months may bring. This briefing sums up the immediate challenges investors face. A Korean translation is also available.

Ogier celebrates 10 years in Luxembourg

Ogier is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Luxembourg office, which recently received stand-out praise in legal directories including Legal 500 EMEA 2022 and Leaders League.

Snapshot: single asset investment funds and Ogier's Single Asset Fund Solution

This snapshot explores some of the benefits and structuring considerations for single asset fund structures, as well as detailing how Ogier can assist with its Single Asset Fund Solution.

