Jersey:
Key Considerations On Downstream Private Equity Transactions Using Jersey
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This 15 minute webcast summarises the process from inception to
closing of a transaction of this nature, with a recommendation on
how to run the transaction efficiently, along with FAQs and topical
points.
Featured lawyer: Anna Cochrane
► Watch
now
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Jersey
Corporate Distress In Cyprus; Revisiting Receivership
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Economies globally are passing through severe turbulence. As if the adverse effects of the pandemic were not enough, the recent crisis in Ukraine and its financial consequences are causing increasing macro...