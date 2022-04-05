Jersey:
Private Equity Liquidity Structuring: Jersey Solutions (Video)
05 April 2022
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
There has been a recent surge in private equity structuring for
liquidity purposes in Jersey, including General Partner-Led
Restructurings. Here we look at the reasons for this and the
various solutions available.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Jersey
EU Restrictive Measures: CySEC Circular C489
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC") has issued circular C489 (the "Circular") on 25/02/2022, addressed to Regulated Entities...