This month, Ogier's Private Equity team looks at the thriving PE market in Jersey, and explores global trends in the leveraged loan market. We review the latest fund finance developments in the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg, and discuss regulatory and change of control support in downstream acquisitions.

Also, with leading PE firms looking towards deeper incorporation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their firms' portfolio playbooks, find out how Ogier Global's Sustainable Investment Consulting is helping PE funds identify where they sit on the ESG and impact spectrum.

Snapshot: why private equity and alternatives are thriving in Jersey

Private equity together with venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure and debt funds, account for 89% of total funds serviced in Jersey - so why are private equity and alternatives thriving in the jurisdiction? Emily Haithwaite, Sophie Reguengo and Niamh Lalor explain.

Global perspectives: current trends and outlook for the leveraged loan market

In this update, our Banking and Finance team discuss trends and the current market outlook for leveraged loan activity in each of the Asia Pacific, European and North American regions.

CAYLUX fund finance - October 2021 update

With fund structures increasingly including both Cayman and Luxembourg funds, Ogier's CAYLUX fund finance service line works with clients involved in subscription financing transactions requiring both Cayman and Luxembourg legal advice. Catharina von Finkenhagen, Jad Nadar, James Heinicke and Mark Santangeli explain more.

Developing a private equity approach to sustainable investing

Ogier Global's Sustainable Investment Consulting helps PE funds identify where they sit on the ESG and impact spectrum.

Cayman and BVI SPACs and private equity

Ogier has extensive experience in advising on setting up Cayman and BVI SPACs, including acting for PE firms. In this briefing, Michael Killlourhy, Michael Robinson and Angus Davison explain why these jurisidictions are proving popular.

Private equity: downstream transactions in the financial services sector

Ogier's private equity team provides regulatory and change of control support in downstream acquisitions and exits in the financial services and fintech sectors.

Cayman limited partner protections

Cayman Islands exempted limited partnerships (ELPs) remain one of the most widely used vehicles selected by fund sponsors setting up private equity and real estate structures, tax transparent master funds and single investor vehicles. This article by Jennifer Fox considers the rights often available to a limited partner to obtain redress in the face of mismanagement of an ELP.

Ogier in Guernsey advises Disruptive Capital's £125 million Euronext Amsterdam listed SPAC

Ogier in Guernsey has advised private equity firm Disruptive Capital on the establishment and listing on Euronext Amsterdam of Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited, a Guernsey incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

