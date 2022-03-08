Built by experienced compliance consultants and ex-regulators, Newgate Compliance's Training Centre is a dynamic e-learning solution that helps businesses meet their mandatory training requirements and build cultures of compliance.

As regulations continue to evolve, the compliance procedures that businesses and their staff adhere to must evolve alongside them.

Newgate Compliance, an Ocorian-owned London-based compliance consultancy offers an online compliance training platform to meet this need, enabling both individuals and business to fulfil their mandatory training requirements.

With over 20 compliance courses on offer, the courses cover mandatory topics for regulated firms such as:

AML/KYC

anti-bribery

market abuse

anti-tax evasion

senior managers and certification regime

data protection

cybersecurity

Courses are driven by real world examples, interactive scenarios and questionnaire tests, with each course updated in-line with the regulatory environment so you can stay on top of the latest developments. View the full course catalogue here.

Whether as a mandatory obligation, refresher training, or to improve your career prospects, the courses ensure you gain a solid understanding of core compliance issues. Start instantly online and learn at your own pace.

Features of Newgate Training Centre courses

Quick execution and delivery

Comprehensive audit trail

Interactive real-world case studies

Flexible online solution

Thorough coverage of core regulatory modules

Continually updated to reflect regulatory changes

Cost-effective, year-round access to the entire range of courses

In-person training

Aside from the virtual offering, Newgate consultants can also come to your office in order to minimise disruption, tailoring the level of the training to the knowledge and experience of the attendees and the regulatory requirements.

How to access

To find out how Newgate Compliance can assist you in this ever-demanding regulatory area, contact them at info@newgatecompliance.com for a free trial or for further information on how to reduce your compliance burden.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.