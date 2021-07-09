The International Stock Exchange ("TISE") has launched a new market segment called "TISE Sustainable".

TISE Sustainable provides a comprehensive and reputable market segment to enable the flow of capital into investments that promote environmental, social or sustainable activities.

TISE Sustainable also provides qualifying issuers and their securities with enhanced connectivity, credibility, transparency and visibility among investors. The "TISE Sustainable" segment is available to all TISE-listed issuers – including bond issuers and equity issuers – who comply with at least one recognised framework or rating.

An application for admission to the TISE Sustainable market segment can be made at the same time as an application to list on TISE's Official List, although the approval of the admission to TISE Sustainable will only take place once admission to TISE's Official List has been granted.

As for requirements for admission to the TISE Sustainable market segment, either (i) the issuer's business, or that of its wider group; or (ii) the use of the proceeds raised by the issuance of a security will need to be verified as having an environmental, social or sustainable purpose by an independent party against a recognised framework.

TISE has also announced its membership of the United Nation's Sustainable Stock Exchanges ("SSE") initiative as a Partner Exchange. The SSE provides a global platform for exploring how stock exchanges, collaborating with investors, issuers, regulators, policymakers and relevant international organizations, can enhance ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment, including the financing of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Whilst offering a "Recognised Stock Exchange" for the purposes of UK HM Revenue & Customs TISE's robust but proportionate listing rules, combined with TISE's pragmatic and commercial approach to listings, often appeals to issuers from the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Asia.

APPLEBY LISTING SPONSOR SERVICES

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Ltd ("Appleby") and TISE work together on a significant number of listings of securities on TISE.

Appleby is a leading listing agent with TISE, which listed 831 securities during 2020 against the backdrop of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. This is the second highest annual total of new listings since the inception of TISE and Appleby acted as listing agent on an increasing number of these listings, representing a 37% increase on 2019.

Appleby assists domestic and international entities looking for a primary or secondary listing on TISE. Our listings team is committed to delivering a highly professional and integrated service, coordinating the listing process, and supporting the issuer through their application. We also act as our client's ongoing listing agent and assist them in meeting their continuing obligations as a listed issuer on TISE.

THE INTERNATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

TISE is a regulated marketplace from within the European time zone but outside the European Union. TISE is a "Recognised Stock Exchange" by UK HM Revenue & Customs. Today there are more than 3,200 securities listed on TISE. The majority of listings on TISE are for debt securities (including High Yield Bonds and Quoted Eurobonds) but TISE can also list other types of securities, such as REITs, Green/Sustainable Bonds, SPACs, other investment vehicles and equity listings.

