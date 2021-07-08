ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The International Stock Exchange (“TISE”) has launched a new market segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE Sustainable is Europe's most comprehensive sustainable finance segment and has been established in order to enable the flow of capital into investments that promote environmental, social or sustainable activities.

TISE Sustainable is an evolution of TISE Green which was launched in November 2018. TISE Sustainable aims to provide qualifying issuers and their securities with enhanced connectivity, credibility, transparency and visibility among investors with minimal administrative burden and no additional fees.

Upon admission to TISE Sustainable, issuers/securities will be displayed under the new market segment on the TISE website. Issuers will also have the benefit of a suite of TISE Sustainable logos for marketing and promotional purposes and to reinforce their commitment to sustainable finance.

TISE has also announced its membership of the United Nations' Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (“UN SSE”) as a Partner Exchange. The UN SSE is a UN Partnership Programme that provides a global platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, companies (issuers), regulators, policymakers and relevant international organisations can encourage sustainable investment, including the financing of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

LISTING AND ESG EXPERTISE

Carey Olsen Corporate Finance Limited is working with a number of issuers across a range of listing types who are listed or in the process of listing on TISE and seeking to take advantage of TISE Sustainable. We are happy to discuss the listing process (including TISE Sustainable admission requirements) with any potential issuer seeking to take advantage of TISE Sustainable.

For the past five years in a row, Carey Olsen Corporate Finance Limited, a group company of offshore law firm Carey Olsen, has been the leading listing agent for TISE. In 2020, Carey Olsen Corporate Finance Limited acted as listing agent for more new issuers of debt securities than the next two listing agents combined and listed over 40% of all new securities on TISE during the course of the year. It also acted in connection with nearly 60% of the high yield bonds listed on TISE in 2020.

“We cannot underestimate the importance of financial markets in working towards a more sustainable future and, as the leading listing agent for TISE, we are very excited by TISE Sustainable and the opportunities which this segment will bring”, Robin Smith, Director, Carey Olsen Corporate Finance Limited.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.