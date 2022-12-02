The festive period is almost here and there are lots of ways for families to celebrate with Jersey Heritage, whether it's by enjoying traditional food, making decorations, or following fun trails.

With the support of Ogier, Jersey Heritage will host a series of Christmas-themed activities during December.

Kate Kirk, Ogier's marketing director, said: "We're delighted with the response to Jersey Heritage's Family Fun events this year. Thousands of families have discovered more about Jersey's history in fun, interactive environments. From Pirates back in February to the collection of festive activities taking place this December, we're proud to support Jersey Heritage's work in the community, bringing our Island's stories to life. This December, we're excited to sponsor the Tree Dressing Day and the last 2022 event, A Traditional Christmas. These two events are sure to bring festive cheer, as well as the opportunity to learn more about the Island's Christmas traditions, and create new memories."

To kick off the festivities, islanders can head to Hamptonne Country Life Museum on Sunday 4 December for "Tree Dressing Day". Taking place during the early evening, families are invited to join artist Kerry-Jane Warner make decorations and decorate the trees in Hamptonne's Apple Orchard, followed by music in the Cider Barn with the folk band Sonneaux.

On Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December, visitors to Hamptonne Country Life Museum will celebrate Christmas past with the event "A Traditional Christmas". During the weekend, families will be able to meet festive characters such as Old St Nick, who will tell stories as he warms his feet by the fire in Hamptonne House, as well as follow a "sprout" trail, taste gingerbread, and stir the Christmas pudding.

Nicky Lucas, Jersey Heritage's community events curator, said: "Christmas is such a special time of year for families and we've got plenty on offer at our sites to help them spend time together, have fun and be transported back in time to Christmas from days gone by. From puddings and gingerbread, to stories, sprouts and decoration making, there will be something for people of all ages to enjoy."

None of Jersey Heritage's Christmas activities require booking and the usual entry fees apply, with free entry for Jersey Heritage Members and children under the age of six.

For more information on Jersey Heritage's series of Christmas activities, and their sites' winter opening times, visit: www.jerseyheritage.org.

