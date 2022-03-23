The onset of the Covid-19 Omicron variant saw further restrictions implemented in Jersey at the turn of the year. And with most charities already suffering from lost income during the pandemic, the restrictions were yet another blow to the sector.

Recognising this, our Jersey team nominated four local charities to support with financial donations of £1,775 each. The charities were:

Beresford Street Kitchen: a social enterprise providing education, training and employment for people with learning disabilities and autism in Jersey.

a social enterprise providing education, training and employment for people with learning disabilities and autism in Jersey. Jersey Women's Refuge: is the only independent domestic violence charity in Jersey and runs a safe house to provide a comfortable and secure place for women and children who are victims of domestic abuse.

is the only independent domestic violence charity in Jersey and runs a safe house to provide a comfortable and secure place for women and children who are victims of domestic abuse. Friends of Special Care Baby Unit Jersey: is a charity which raises funds to purchase essential specialist equipment, training and development of the neo-natal team, as well as assisting families who need to travel to the UK for their babies to receive treatment.

is a charity which raises funds to purchase essential specialist equipment, training and development of the neo-natal team, as well as assisting families who need to travel to the UK for their babies to receive treatment. Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust: local resident Will Highfield has raised over £60,000 for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, an international charity which runs Jersey Zoo and aims to save species from extinction. Will puts himself through the ringer running ultra-marathons across the globe – this includes a 100-mile run around Jersey's cliff paths!

What's more, the Ocorian Trustees fund matched our donations in addition to a separate £10,000 donation to the Jersey Special Care Baby Unit.

When it comes to our social and environmental impacts and engaging with the local community, we take our responsibilities seriously. Selecting projects that build relationships and leave a lasting legacy is part of the One Ocorian culture.

