Wealthy clients supporting charitable and philanthropic endeavours is nothing new. On an inflation-adjusted basis, the greatest philanthropist of all time may have been Andrew Carnegie more than a century ago. Nevertheless, we have established a greater number of structures pursuing these objectives than at any time previously. Most remain private, funded by clients alone and operating without fanfare. Some clients are entrepreneurs or scions of industrialist families but others are major global institutions establishing endowment funds for philanthropic purposes, using Jersey to enable contributions to be pooled, invested and deployed efficiently. Some structures are also registered as charities where there is a desire to obtain a kitemark of regulation and transparency. Ensuring that funds are spent wisely across the world requires care and we have worked with Jersey's Charity Commission to implement suitable policies and procedures. We look forward to developing this over the course of 2022

