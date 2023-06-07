LISTENING TIME: 8 MINUTES

self

EPISODE BACKGROUND

APPLEBY LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E04

Today our Jersey podcast series Let's Talk Law: Jersey, focusses on the impressive career of Partner John Bisson, who has been at Appleby for 51 years. Join John as he offers his vision of what the future holds and offers advice to young people starting out in law in the final part of his podcast trilogy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.