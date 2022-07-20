Jersey:
Enforcing Arbitral Awards In Jersey
20 July 2022
Collas Crill
Sam Williams has produced a practice note in partnership with
Lexis PSL on the enforcement of arbitral awards in
Jersey.
The note provides in-depth, up-to-date legal information on
domestic, non-domestic, foreign and convention awards covering:
- conditions for enforcement;
- grounds for refusing enforcement;
- how to obtain enforcement; and
- associated costs and process.
LexisPSL subscribers can read the full article
here.
Originally Published by LexisPSL
