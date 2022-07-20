Sam Williams has produced a practice note in partnership with Lexis PSL on the enforcement of arbitral awards in Jersey. 

The note provides in-depth, up-to-date legal information on domestic, non-domestic, foreign and convention awards covering:

  • conditions for enforcement;
  • grounds for refusing enforcement;
  • how to obtain enforcement; and
  • associated costs and process.

Originally Published by LexisPSL

