Jersey: How Domiciling In Jersey Can Help US Managers Targeting EU Capital (Podcast)

Elliot Refson, Head of Funds, and Philip Pirecki, Jersey Finance Lead in the Americas, were interviewed recently for the Buyouts Podcast.

Buyouts is a publication focussed on private equity, private real estate, private debt, and infrastructure, and provides insight to investors, fund managers and financial practitioners in the US. The interview with journalist Hannah Roberts was a perfect opportunity to discuss why Jersey is a stable and reliable gateway to Europe for US managers.

