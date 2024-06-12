More Burdensome Family Reunification Visa Requirements

Effective June 1, 2024, dependent foreign nationals staying in Italy for longer than 90 days for family reunification reasons (including spouses and children) must now apply for a 'family reasons' national visa (Type D). Previously, they could apply for a short-stay visa for tourism or family visit. Visa applicants must provide documentary proof of the family relationship, as well as an invitation letter (with identity documentation) from the principal visa holder, among other documents. Although this change is part of government efforts to better align various family reunification procedures, for dependent foreign nationals it is likely to increase the administrative challenge and costs of reunification, with the 'family reasons' national visa being comparatively more difficult to obtain.

