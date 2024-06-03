ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Government Clarifies Relaxed Work Rights For Citizenship Applicants

F
Italy Immigration
A May 20, 2024 Italian government circular has clarified that individuals who have applied for a residence permit linked to a citizenship application (attesa cittadinanza) who are awaiting the necessary appointment at a police headquarters, and those who hold this type of permit, can already work as long as they have submitted the required employment-related notifications to authorities. The government's circular has removed any legal uncertainty about work rights for these individuals.

