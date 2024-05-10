Italy and Japan have joined the list of countries making it possible for employees to spend time abroad on digital nomad visas (DNVs). These visas give individuals the ability to work abroad remotely and temporarily while remaining on their current company's payroll and without having to go through a lengthier work permit and visa process.

Japan instituted its digital nomad visa as of April 1, 2024. It allows eligible foreign nationals to work remotely in Japan for up to six months. The visas are not renewable. These visas may include family members.

Japanese DNV eligibility requirements:

Individuals must be nationals of countries designated by Japan as visa exempt.

Individuals must be providing professional services or selling goods to individuals or companies outside of Japan by working remotely.

Individuals must have an annual income of least JPY 10 million (approximately US$65,000).

Individuals must hold private medical insurance that covers treatment and repatriation in case of death, injury, or illness in Japan.

Individuals' spouses and family members must also be nationals of designated Japanese visa-exempt countries, fully dependent on the primary applicant, and hold private medical insurance that covers treatment and repatriation.

Italy announced its DNV two years ago, but the process just became available on April 4, 2024. Under Italy's DNV, individuals may remain in Italy for up to one year with an option to renew.

Italian DNV eligibility requirements:

Applicants must be carrying out "high quality work activity through the use of technological tools" that allow for remote work. This includes freelancers and those employed by companies outside of Italy who can work from anywhere.

Applicants must hold a college or university degree and six months of work experience in the field.

Absent a degree, applicants must have five years of work experience in the field.

Applicants must have an employment contract and pass a criminal record check.

Applicants must supply proof of 28,000 Euros annually (approximately US$30,000).

Applicants must provide evidence of housing and health insurance coverage.

Applicants' family members may join the applicant with government approval.

Digital nomads can work and have a great, new cultural experience. It will be important for the applicants and companies involved to be aware of tax and benefit implications, local employment laws, communications, and cybersecurity strategies, among other things. See also: Visiting Brazil? Visa Requirement for Business or to Work Remotely | Immigration Blog (globalimmigrationblog.com)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.