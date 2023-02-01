ARTICLE

Key Points

The work permit quota in Italy for unskilled workers and startup visa applicants increased to 82,705 for 2023

Overview

The government of Italy published its estimated work permit quotas for 2023 for third-country nationals (nationals from countries outside of the European Union). Under this new quota, the government will expand the number of work permit spots to 82,705.

These work permits will be open to applicants in certain markets, including unskilled workers and startup visa applicants. Work permit quotas do not apply to foreign nationals with highly skilled work permits.

The following quotes will apply:

Change in status authorizations: 7,000

Visas and residence permits for specific work categories, including entrepreneurs and start-up founders: 500

Work permits for seasonal employment in agriculture and tourism-hotel sectors: 42,000

What are the Changes?

The government of Italy raised its work permit quota for 2023 to 82,705 spots. This will allow around 7,000 more individuals to apply for work permits than in the previous year. The government highlighted that this decision was made because of labor shortages throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Italy's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 January 2023

