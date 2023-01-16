ARTICLE

Italy: Italian Dual Citizenship - How To Apply And What Is The Best Way To Get An Italian Passport?

What's there to know about the Italian dual citizenship application? Quite a lot!

For example, did you know that foreign citizens who can prove they have Italian ancestors may be eligible to apply for dual citizenship?

According to general statistics, an estimated 60 million people outside of Italy can claim Italian ancestry by descent.

But, applying for dual citizenship in Italy isn't as easy as proving you're related to someone Italian.

Dual citizenship in Italy may be granted to people born in Italy (so Italian by birth) or who have ancestry from Italy.

It is also possible to obtain dual citizenship through naturalization (after residing in Italy for a long period of time), which is the process of becoming a citizen of another country because of residence - or, you can also get your Italian Dual Citizenship by marriage, so thanks to the fact you are married with an Italian Citizen.

Which is the best option for your Italian Dual citizenship application?

Regarding Italian citizenship, there are two main options available to foreign citizens.

This includes:

Italian citizenship by descent or

Italian citizenship by marriage

Both options have their benefits and drawbacks, so it's important to weigh all the factors before deciding.

Italian citizenship by descent allows anyone with Italian ancestors to become a citizen of Italy.

This can be a great option for those with strong ties to Italy who want to maintain close ties to their family and culture.

However, it's important to note that Italian law only allows Italian citizenship to be passed down through the father's line.

So, if your Italian ancestors came from your mother's side of the family, you will be eligible for Italian citizenship by descent, but through a slightly different process called “1948 Case of Italian Citizenship”, that can be handle by an Italian Immigration Attorney only.

In addition, obtaining Italian citizenship by descent can be lengthy and complicated.

You'll need to gather significant documentation, including birth certificates and other forms of identification, and then submit them to the Italian government for review.

Indeed, you need to provide clear evidences that you had Italian ancestors and the Italian bloodline is uninterrupted until you.

Italian Citizenship by Marriage: The process of obtaining dual citizenship by marriage differs from obtaining it by descent.

There are different documents to provide, because the legal fundamental of the application is not the connection with an Italian ancestors, but simply because you are married with an Italian Citizen.

For example, right now, before applying for Italian Citizenship by marriage you also need to provide a proof of minimum knowledge of Italian Language.

Ultimately, speaking with a qualified Italian immigration specialist is the best way to know which route is best for you to take.

If you're not interested in becoming a citizen, we suggest checking out the elective residence visa option or the Investor Visa for Italy.

