Key Points

The work permit quota in Italy for unskilled workers and startup visa applicants increased to 75,000 for 2022

Overview

The government of Italy will introduce a new work permit quota for 2022. Under this new quota, the government will expand the number of work permit spots to 75,000. These work permits will be open to applicants in certain markets, including unskilled workers and startup visa applicants. Work permit quotas do not apply to foreign nationals holding a highly skilled work permit.

What are the Changes?

The government of Italy raised its work permit quota for 2022 to 75,000 spots. This will allow around 5,000 more individuals to apply for work permits than in the previous year. The government highlighted that this decision was made as a result of labor shortages throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 9 June, 2022

