Key Points

Remote work visa introduced for foreign nationals from countries outside of the European Union

Overview

The government of Italy introduced a remote work visa on 29 March 2022 for foreign nationals from countries outside of the European Union (EU). Applicants who qualify will not be required to obtain Nulla Osta work authorization prior to entering the country. Instead, eligible applicants will be required to apply for an entry visa that will be valid for a period of 365 days. After arrival, the applicant will need to apply for the digital nomad visa, which will be valid for one year.

According to the conditions of this visa, the foreign national must be considered a highly qualified worker and be employed by a company based outside of Italy with no representative offices in the country or be self-employed.

What are the Changes?

On 29 March 2022, the government of Italy announced a new remote work visa option for self-employed foreign nationals or those currently working for a company based outside of Italy. Applicants will need to meet the conditions of this visa type along with any other immigration requirements, including possessing valid health insurance and meeting any financial requirements.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to release further information in the coming weeks, including a definition of a highly qualified worker.

Originally published MAY 3, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.