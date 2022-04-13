On March 28, 2022, the Italian parliament approved a law creating a new "Digital Nomad" visa for remote workers from outside the European Union (EU). The government has thirty days to implement the law and to provide the operational details, including the required documents and application procedures. Once implemented, the new visa is expected to provide flexibility for non-EU nationals seeking to live and work in Italy without first obtaining sponsorship from an Italian employer. Italy's adoption of a Digital Nomad visa follows the introduction of similar immigration pathways in Romania, Iceland, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries.

The New Digital Nomad Visa

Under the new law, eligible non-EU nationals include those "who carry out highly qualified activities through the use of technological tools that allow them to work remotely, autonomously or for a company which is based outside the Italian territory."

Qualified foreign nationals from outside the EU will be able to apply for a Digital Nomad visa at an Italian embassy or consulate in their country of residence. Applicants will not have to apply for work authorization ("Nulla Osta"), and will be issued a residence permit valid for up to one year.

Visa applicants must provide proof of health insurance covering their stay in Italy, and applicants must affirm their intent to comply with all tax and social security obligations under Italian law. A minimum income requirement is also expected to be specified once the government implements the law.

Originally published 10 April 2022

