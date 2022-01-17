Key Points

There are 67,000 work permits reserved for non-European Economic Area workers in Italy for 2022

Overview

The government of Italy updated the work permit quota for 2022 for workers from countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA). A maximum of 69,700 permits will be granted under the following categories over the next two months:

Beginning 27 Jan. 2022: 27,700 for non-seasonal, self-employed persons, changes in status and other hires;

Beginning 1 Feb. 2022: 42,000 for seasonal workers and those working in agriculture and the tourism-hotel sectors

Pre-filling application forms will be made available on 9:00 AM on 12 Jan. 2022 here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Italy published its work permit quotas for non-EEA workers for 2022. A maximum of 69,700 permits will be granted for non-EEA subordinate workers, seasonal and non-seasonal and self-employed workers.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Italy's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.