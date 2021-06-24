ARTICLE

On May 12th and on May 25th, 2021, US Embassy Rome, published the latest information concerning Expansion of National Interest Exception Travel Students, Business Travelers, Investors, and Academics. The main changed compared to previously published information relates to the request procedure of a National Interest Exception (NIE) for Installation/commissioning work in the U.S.

If the applicant already has a valid B1 or B1 / B2 visa OR a valid ESTA, the applicant (or his/her employer as detailed following) may submit a NIE application by email to the Visa Office in his/her consular district as described below.

For technicians from the same company traveling on the same trip, it would be possible to send only one request e-mail for all travelers.

Example e-mail subject: NIE REQUEST - Mr. ROSSI valid ESTA and Mr. COLOMBO valid VISA- Company name

It will be necessary (as it was before) to attach in Pdf the following documents:

Passport data page scan (for each applicant)

Valid visa scan / VALID ESTA (for each applicant)

Purchase Orders / contracts between the Italian company and all potential customers in the United States

Letter from the company describing the role of the applicant (s), the type of job and the client to follow in the United States

The letter of invitation from the customer in the United States requesting assistance (for all potential customers in the United States

In case of subcontractor relationships it is important to attach the existing contracts between client, contractor, and subcontractor.

The email shall contain a text containing only the following completed form: for each applicant/ traveler: "Name and surname as they appear in the passport:; Current position (city, state / region, country); Indicative departure date for the United States; Reason for departure; Date of recent return from the United States (if any); Reasons for returning from the United States; Critical infrastructure sector according to the Department of Homeland Security https://www.cisa.gov/critical-infrastructure-sectors ; A detailed explanation of how the applicant specializes as a technician; What role does the technician play in the project and what specific activities will he perform?; Why would the project be impossible to complete without the direct and in-person participation of the applicant?;

Why does this person need to be physically present in the United States?; Why can't a technician hired in the United States complete the contract work?; Direct telephone number of the traveler:

Traveler's email address".

The Us Embassy in Rome advise to submit applicant's corporate and personal email in NIE request to ensure applicant receive the authorization, if given. In addition to it, it is necessary to add for each installation the following scheme:

In which sector of critical infrastructures do you operate?

How does this project directly support US critical infrastructure as defined in CISA.gov?:

Installation size, number of machines to be installed:

Will any of the technicians for whom a NIE be requested eventually have to rotate with

someone in the United States?

What does the machine / equipment do or produce ?.

As of today, the requirement to provide vital support to Critical Infrastructure sectors remained the same, but the US Embassy in Italy expanded the guidance concerning technician whishing to travel to the USA for Installing and commissioning. Other type of traveler remain eligible in the following scenarios:

Urgent Medical: Lifesaving medical treatment for the principal applicant and accompanying close family members.

Public Health: Travel as a public health or healthcare professional or researcher to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or to continue ongoing research in an area with substantial public health benefit.

Humanitarian: Travel to the United States to provide care for a U.S. citizen, legal permanent resident, or other nonimmigrant-in-lawful-status close family member, to include alleviating the burden of care from a medical or other institution.

Medical escorts, legal guardians, or other escorts required by an airline or legally required by a foreign medical or law enforcement entity.

Information media representatives and journalists traveling on I visas.

Derivative spouses and minor children in visa categories carrying eligibility for derivative status and whose principal applicant is currently in the United States or possessing a valid national interest exception.

Athletes and their supporting staff should contact Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regarding their eligibility for a National Interest Exception.

