The Boccadutri Law Firm informs users, and especially its clients, that it has become aware of potential malfeasance and fraudulent actions committed through the unauthorised use of the name of the same Firm.

We are receiving numerous reports inherent to third parties illegitimately using the name and trademark of the Boccadutri Law Firm, through the intermediary of alleged attorneys, who are not part of the Boccadutri Firm's team, and we cannot help but alert those who come into contact with potential fraudsters.

The Firm disassociates itself from the actions of such unauthorized parties, and we urge you to exercise the utmost care and caution in the face of any communication that may come to you from third parties who spend the name of the Law Firm without having permission to do so.

Herby, we recommend that you verify the existence of the name of the lawyer or associate contacting you on our website, and in case of doubt, especially due to the content of the e-mail and the pressing request for payments, please do not hesitate to contact us for further confirmation through info@boccadutri.com.

The reports received so far concern communications sent from e-mail addresses similar to those of the firm, but with a different domain, with attached logos (artfully) copied from our site. The e-mail and physical addresses contain obvious inaccuracies, which can be verified by a simple and immediate comparison with the original site.

Our website is https://www.boccadutri.com/it/ and contains all public information regarding our team. You can find the names and pictures of our contributors there and directly contact us.

The e-mails of lawyers and collaborators are included in our domain: @boccadutri.com. It seems that these individuals have instead purchased the domain boccadutrilaw.com, thus, understandably confusing potential clients.

We have no certainty as to how the scammers exploit our name and what kind of claims they might make, thus we invite you to expose any suspicious e-mails you might receive in the aforementioned ways we have described.

The firm reserves the right to take legal action.

