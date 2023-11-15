Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Most Read: Contributor Italy, October 2023
Italy:
Upcoming Changes In The Madrid System For The International Registration Of Trademarks
15 November 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
With Notice No. 26/2023 published on 19 September 2023,
the World International Property Organisation amended several
provisions of the Regulations under the Protocol relating to the
Madrid Agreement concerning the international registration of
marks. The most significant changes will enter in force on 1
November 2023 and will require: (a) the national trademark offices
to specify the time limit for the international registration holder
to challenge the provisional registration refusal notice; (b) such
time limit must be at least two months or 60 calendar days; (c) the
provisional refusal notice to specify also the name and address of
registered representatives if the refusal is based on earlier
rights; (d) if the national trademark offices do not comply with
the new provisions, WIPO will not accept the provisional refusal
and the national offices might then rectify their notifications to
comply with the above.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
