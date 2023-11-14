ARTICLE

On 9 October 2023, the EU Council approved the new Regulation on Geographical Indication protection for craft and industrial products as adopted by the Parliament on 12 September 2023. The aim of the new Regulation is to protect geographical indications designating craft and industrial products with a given quality, reputation or other characteristic linked to their geographical origin, enabling artisans and producers to promote and protect the names of their craft and industrial products whose characteristics are essentially attributable to their place of origin. The new system will consist of a double registration phase: a first phase before a national competent office and a second phase before the European Intellectual Property Office. The text will enter into force twenty days after its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, which will happen in early November, and become applicable two years after this date.

