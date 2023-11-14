Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Most Read: Contributor Italy, October 2023
European Union:
The EU Council Approves New Regulation On Geographical Indication Protection For Craft And Industrial Products
14 November 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
On 9 October 2023, the EU Council approved the new Regulation on
Geographical Indication protection for craft and industrial
products as adopted by the Parliament on 12 September 2023. The aim
of the new Regulation is to protect geographical indications
designating craft and industrial products with a given quality,
reputation or other characteristic linked to their geographical
origin, enabling artisans and producers to promote and protect the
names of their craft and industrial products whose characteristics
are essentially attributable to their place of origin. The new
system will consist of a double registration phase: a first phase
before a national competent office and a second phase before the
European Intellectual Property Office. The text will enter into
force twenty days after its publication in the Official Journal of
the European Union, which will happen in early November, and become
applicable two years after this date.
