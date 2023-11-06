On 8 March 2023, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) issued its decision on the refusal of Application No. 018647205 filed by Burberry Limited for a European Union figurative trademark protecting various types of goods and services, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) (the "Trademark"). The Trademark consists of a combination of elements that form a check pattern design intended either to be placed on a part of the goods or to cover the whole of their surface. The EUIPO stated that the assessment of the distinctive character of the Trademark shall be based on the principles applicable to three-dimensional marks, even though the Trademark was applied for NFTs. The EUIPO noted that the consumer's perceptions for real-world goods can be applied to equivalent virtual goods as a key aspect of virtual goods is to emulate core concepts of real-world goods. By applying these principles, the EUIPO refused the Trademark application since the pattern depicted therein did not significantly depart from the patterns commonly used in the trade for the goods and services claimed by the Trademark.

Originally published by April, 2023

