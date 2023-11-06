On 8 March 2023, the General Court of the European Union (the "GC") handed down its decision in case T-372/21 (Sympatex Technologies GmbH v European Union Intellectual Property Office and Liwe Española, SA) (the "Decision") concerning the genuine use of a trademark in forms different from those registered. The Decision upheld the findings of the EUIPO Board of Appeal in the context of an opposition based on Article 18(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1001 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the European Union trade mark (i.e. permissible alteration of the trademark). Notably, the GC stated that if the form of the sign used differs from the registered form only in minor details, the relevant public will perceive the two signs as roughly equal and, therefore, no alteration can be claimed. The GC specified that the distinctive and prevailing characteristics of each component of the sign (both as it is being used and as it is registered) shall be examined for this evaluation.

Originally published by April, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.