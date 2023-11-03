In February 2023, the General Court of the European Union (GC) handed down its decision in case T-300/22 (Domaine Boyar International v EUIPO - Consorzio DOC Bolgheri e Bolgheri Sassicaia) (the "Decision") on the registrability of the trademark "BOLGARÈ" for various types of alcoholic beverages, including gin, spirits and wine (the "Trademark"). The GC dismissed the appeal and confirmed the decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Board of Appeal issued in the context of an opposition proceeding brought by Consorzio DOC Bolgheri e Bolgheri Sassicaia(the "Consortium"). The GC upheld the non-registrability of the trademark as it would be an evocation of the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) "Bolgheri" and stated the legitimacy of opposing the registration of the Trademark by the Consortium.

Originally published by April, 2023

