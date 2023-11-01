On 24 March 2023, the Executive Director of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (the "EUIPO") issued his Decision No. EX-23-2, approving the new edition of the Guidelines for Examination of EU Trade Marks (the "EUTM"), which came into force on 31 March 2023 (the "Guidelines"). Inter alia, the Guidelines provide some guidance concerning the terms "downloadable goods", "virtual goods" and "NFTs" for the purposes of the classification of goods and services. The EUIPO clarified that the terms "downloadable goods" and "virtual goods" lack precision per se and must be specified further. In a similar way, the Guidelines specify that the term "NFTs" as such is ineffective for classification purposes without further specification about the item to which they relate.

Originally published by May, 2023

