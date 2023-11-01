On 27 April 2023, the "ECJ" issued its judgment in Case C-686/21, stating that the regime applicable to the joint ownership of a trade mark falls within the remit of national law. Notably, the ECJ recalled, on the one hand, that EU Directive 2015/2436 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 December 2015 does not refer to the joint ownership of a national trade mark because this is an unharmonised matter and is, therefore, regulated by national law. On the other hand, even though EU Regulation 2017/1001 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 refers directly to the joint ownership of an EU trade mark, it does not regulate its use by the owners, so even in this case national legislation remains responsible for regulating its exercise.

Originally published by May, 2023

