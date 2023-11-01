On 27 April 2023, the European Union Court of Justice (ECJ) handed down its decision in Case C-104/22 (Lännen MCE Oy v Berky GmbH and Senwatec GmbH & Co KG) (the "Decision") on the competence of the European Trademarks Tribunals established under Article 125.5 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1001 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the European Union trade mark (EUTMR). According to this regulation, infringement proceedings concerning European Union Trademarks (EUTMs) may be brought before the courts of the Member State in which the act of infringement has been committed or threatened (i.e. locus commisi delicti). The ECJ ruled that, to establish the competence of the court of a given Member State in accordance with Article 125.5 EUTMR, it is sufficient to provide a presumption that the relevant infringement has been threatened in said Member State. The ECJ also clarified the criteria to be taken into account in determining whether an act of infringement has been committed or threatened in a Member State in cases similar to that of the Decision, namely the unauthorised use of a sign identical to a trademark in online advertisements and offers for sale. Notably, the ECJ held that there is EUTM infringement when a sign is used without authorisation by means of paid referencing on a search engine website which uses a national top-level domain name of that Member State. By contrast, there is no infringement when the sign appears by means of the natural referencing of images on an online photo-sharing service under a generic top-level domain having recourse to meta tags using the trademark concerned as a keyword.

Originally published by May, 2023

