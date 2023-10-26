On 23 August 2023, the Examination Division of the European Intellectual Property Office rejected the application for the registration of the word trademark No. 018843822 for "PUT PUTIN IN" as contrary to accepted principles of morality. In its judgment the Examination Division recalls that trademarks cannot be registered when contrary to public order or accepted principles of morality, the latter referring to situations where a reasonable consumer with normal level of sensitivity and tolerance would perceive the sign as blasphemous, racist, discriminatory or offensive. In this case, the relevant public is English-speaking and may interpret the expression constituting the trademark in question as "put Putin in" or "lock up Putin" where the name "Putin" obviously refers to the Russian president. The Examination Division considers that these references in the trademark should be considered immoral since they are a clear allusion to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an attempt to commercially exploit this tragic event. Therefore, the application for registration must be rejected because the trademark, even if it may be perceived as positive (in the sense of locking the Russian president in prison), seeks to profit from a tragedy and this constitutes a violation of moral principles.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
