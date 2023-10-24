On 27 June 2023, the Court of Florence issued its decision No. 1979/2023 (the “Decision”) on revocation for non-use in relation to a trademark. The Court recalled that according to case-law and Directive (EU) 2015/2436 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 December 2015 to approximate the laws of the Member States relating to trade marks, a trademark is genuinely used when it aims to identify the services and goods for which it registered and to maintain market share for such goods and services. Mere token uses are not relevant for the purpose of avoiding revocation for non-use. The burden of proof as regards the use of a trademark relies upon the trademark owner, since it is this party that is closest to the evidence (i.e. principle of proximity to evidence). The Court held that the use of the contested trademark was not proven during the period 2013-2018, and thus proceeded to revoke it on the basis of non-use.
Originally published by July, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.