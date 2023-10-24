On 10 March 2023, the Second Board of Appeal of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) handed down its decision in case No. R-1422/2022-2 (the "Decision"), on the (non-) alteration of the distinctive character of a black-and-white figurative trademark in the event of inversion of the colours. The applicant filed for the revocation of the registered figurative trademark consisting of two black-and-white downward-pointing chevrons, alleging its non-use, as only its colour-inverted version was used. The Decision, in contrast with a prior decision of the General Court on the inversion of colours of the Adidas three-stripe trademark, held that the colour inversion does not alter the distinctive character of Hummel's trademark. The EUIPO reasoned that a change in colour does not necessarily affect the distinctive character of black-and-white trademarks if the word or figurative elements coincide, the contrast of shades is maintained, and the colour does not possess a distinctive character in itself. As such, despite the colour inversion, the EUIPO found that the essential characteristics of the two chevrons of Hummel's trademark as well as its distinctive character were maintained.
Originally published by July, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.