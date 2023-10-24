On 19 May 2023, the Italian Supreme Court issued its judgement No. 21640/2023 on the counterfeiting of trademarks consisting of Gucci and Burberry pattern logos (the “Trademarks”) applied on favour ribbons. Firstly, the Supreme Court acknowledged that the Trademarks are well-known and enjoy reputation. Secondly, it confirmed that trademarks with reputation enjoy protection under the Italian Criminal Code against unlawful uses in relation to all product categories, even if these are not set out in the relevant registration, when their imitation risks deceiving consumers and undermining public trust. On the basis of these principles, the Supreme Court dismissed the defendant's arguments, and found the criminal infringement of the Trademarks in relation to their use for favours.
Originally published by July, 2023
