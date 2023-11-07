On 16 March 2023, the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) issued its judgment in case C-339/21(Colt Technology Services e a.) with regard to the reimbursement of the costs incurred by telecommunications operators when they are required, upon request from a judicial authority, to carry out communication interception operations in return for a fixed rate. According to the ECJ, national legislation which does not require the full reimbursement of the costs incurred by the operators is compliant with EU law, provided that such legislation is non-discriminatory, proportionate and transparent.

