On 27 March 2023, the Italian communications authority ("AGCOM") enacted Resolution No. 71/23/CONS ("Resolution") by means of which it started proceedings to assess the economic value of the Italian Integrated Communication System ("SIC") for 2021. AGCOM evaluates the dimension of the SIC every year so as to ascertain the existence of positions of significant market power among operators that could be detrimental to the protection of pluralism. This evaluation is mainly based on the data provided directly by operators through the Economic Information System ("IES"), a form requiring operators to provide detailed information on the revenues generated in Italy in the relevant year. For 2021, operators had to file their IES by 30 November 2022. The proceedings to assess the economic value of the SIC in 2021 are to be concluded by 25 September 2023 (i.e. 180 days from the publication of the Resolution on AGCOM's website). More details here.

Originally published by April, 2023

